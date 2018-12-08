Keeping Children Safe in the Snow

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. -

Alyzae Duenes loves to play in the snow.

"It's fun to play in and you can play with your friends," Duenes said.

She loves making snow angels and having snowball fights.

But her mother, Lindsay Skogan, ensures her safety by making sure Alyzae is far from the street.

"We only play in our yard or over at the park which is over at the secluded parking lot," Skogan said.

Her children are never out of sight.

"We're usually out with them or these two go over there where we can see them from our front door," Skogen said.

Jessiah Astorino has his own snow plowing business and has 4 children. He makes sure they are far away from when people are doing his line of work.

"I don't let my children play in the streets, I basically will tell my children to be very observant of what's going on around them, pay attention to your surroundings," Astorino said.

The City of Stewartville asks for neighbors to keep an eye out so their children are safe.