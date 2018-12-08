Clear

Keeping Children Safe in the Snow

The City of Stewartville issued out a Facebook post asking parents to keep their children out of the snow and parents are reacting.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 11:09 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. -

Alyzae Duenes loves to play in the snow.

"It's fun to play in and you can play with your friends," Duenes said.

She loves making snow angels and having snowball fights.

But her mother, Lindsay Skogan, ensures her safety by making sure Alyzae is far from the street.

"We only play in our yard or over at the park which is over at the secluded parking lot," Skogan said.

Her children are never out of sight.

"We're usually out with them or these two go over there where we can see them from our front door," Skogen said.

Jessiah Astorino has his own snow plowing business and has 4 children. He makes sure they are far away from when people are doing his line of work.

"I don't let my children play in the streets, I basically will tell my children to be very observant of what's going on around them, pay attention to your surroundings," Astorino said.

The City of Stewartville asks for neighbors to keep an eye out so their children are safe.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 13°
Warmer air is on the way, but not so much for this weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dangers of snow piles

Image

Red Cross helping Austin family

Image

City and County leadership working together

Image

Albert Lea school recognized

Image

Mayo matching donations

Image

Mason City: Missing Girl Found

Image

Protect yourself from burglaries

Image

Walleye Tank

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam3 weather Forecast

Image

New Grocery Store to Open

Community Events