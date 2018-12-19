Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Former Mayor speaks about Kasson water tower

The ad hoc water tower committee has reached some common ground on the water tower sign in Kasson and will go with the script of the Historical Society. The former mayor of the town says this is integral to the community.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 11:26 PM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 11:40 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

KASSON, Minn. -

Some members of City Council and the Historical Society were having disagreements over the color scheme, location and script of the water tower sign.

But it looks like they have reached some common ground -- the Ad Hoc Water Tower Committee will go with the Historical Society's script. Barbara Pike -- a former mayor of Kasson has lived in town since the fifties and says the tower has special meaning to her.

"It's the one distinguishing feature that Kasson has and we'd like to keep that," Pike said.

After the water tower committee gives their recommendations -- City Council will vote on their decision tomorrow.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Increasing clouds bring a chance for rain/drizzle for Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CWD Response Efforts

Image

Finding Common Ground Over Water Tower

Image

MPCA Commissioner denies proposed feedlot permit

Image

McGoon's Could Become Landmark

Image

E-cigarettes, vaping declared epidemic

Image

Public hearing on zoning options in Rochester

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores from North Iowa and Southern Minnesota

Image

Changes to Highway 18

Image

Tuesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Miracles and Heroes Holiday Party

Community Events