Former Mayor speaks about Kasson water tower

KASSON, Minn. -

Some members of City Council and the Historical Society were having disagreements over the color scheme, location and script of the water tower sign.

But it looks like they have reached some common ground -- the Ad Hoc Water Tower Committee will go with the Historical Society's script. Barbara Pike -- a former mayor of Kasson has lived in town since the fifties and says the tower has special meaning to her.

"It's the one distinguishing feature that Kasson has and we'd like to keep that," Pike said.

After the water tower committee gives their recommendations -- City Council will vote on their decision tomorrow.