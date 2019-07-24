Clear

Sewer backup in Kasson

Kasson City Council is moving forward with picking up the pieces after historic flooding caused sewage back-up in hundreds of Kasson homes.

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

KASSON, Minn. -

Kasson City Council says the city will keep pumping sewer out and possibly start looking at homes to get the sump pumps off city hook-ups to relieve the sewer.

One homeowner says he is glad the city is taking the steps to solve the problem because too much damage has been done to too many residents.

"It affects 220 residents, they said tonight, there's 220 houses they reported were affected, it affects everybody to a different tune whether it's a couple inches or the worst I heard was 6-7 feet, I only went 17 inches, but I was very active and had pumps and pumped it out," Ryan Wegner said.

The goal is to get the problem resolved with the sewer system in the next 3 to 5 years. Kasson City Council says it will take several hundred thousand dollars to move forward and do preventive maintenance.

