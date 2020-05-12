Sheriff's department gives update at Justice Council meeting

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Olmsted County Justice Council held a virtual meeting. Departments like court administration, the County Attorney and Community Corrections gave updates on how coronavirus has impacted their business.

Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says initially - he was worried the stay-at-home order would result in an uptick in domestic crimes. From what he's seen - it hasn't been a significant uptick.

"On the last 2 weeks, comparing last year, week 18 of 2019, the same week last year, we had 189 bookings for the year to date. In 2019. 2 weeks ago, in the detention center, we had 193, only 4 more bookings this year compared to last year," Sheriff Torgerson said.

The next justice meeting is on July 14th. The sheriff's department says if people also want to apply for a permit to carry - his department is handled to doing it electronically. IT has set it up, they'll be doing online registration and their office is hoping to get the system up in the next couple of weeks.