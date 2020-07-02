Jobs report comes out for June: 4.8 million jobs added

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the nation added nearly 5 million jobs last month. Nearly a third of those jobs are bar and restaurant related. Economics expert Rayce Hardy says the numbers are an improvement - and certain sectors are faring better than others.

"Well if you want to take the whole state of Minnesota when we see leisure and hospitality having a large increase, that's great for Minnesota," Hardy said. "Retail had a large increase. We've got the Mall of America plus all of the retail stores in cities like St. Cloud, Rochester, Mankato."

A new report from the Congressional Budget Office estimates unemployment won't return to pre-pandemic levels for at least a decade.