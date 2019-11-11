Clear

Giving back to veterans

Each year, John Marshall students raise money for veterans to buy hams and turkeys for VA hospitals and veterans' homes. One veteran talks about why that's important.

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 10:51 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -  

Garry Gullickson is a Marine Corps veteran who has been giving back to veterans the past 30 years. Now he is getting John Marshal students involved - in hopes they understand the sacrifices veterans make for our freedoms. 

"Back then, the Vietnam veteran wasn't welcomed home," Gullickson said. "It was a different time, I just felt I had something to say, I had something to give and that's what we did." 

Gary is looking to pass the torch to the next generation.

"I served proudly and honorably, and I want to pass that on to the kids and I want them to know that's an honorable thing and not a bad thing," Gullickson said. 

Sophomore Chase Young has thought about enlisting. 

"I would do it, my great-grandfather served and he's kind of my role model in my life, I would do it and I haven't turned the though down," Young said. 

LIke any veteran - Gary has experienced hardships but says it's worth it when it comes to fighting for freedom. 

"As a marine in Vietnam, it was difficult at times but rewarding," Gullickson said. "I have no regret over anything I've ever done." 

The goal is to raise enough money to serve 2000 staff, veterans and their families. 

