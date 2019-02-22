Jeremiah program gets 20 vouchers

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority voted unanimously to approve 20 vouchers for the Jeremiah Program -- an organization that helps families in need. The vouchers are good for 15 years and saves the organization from having to fundraise the money to secure affordable housing.

JoMarie Morris directs the program in the Med City.

"Rochester has really had a crisis around affordable housing," Morris said. "Many of the families that we're serving now and many of the families that are interested in joining Jeremiah Program have really struggled to find safe, affordable housing. That means a lot for these families to have a campus and a foundation for them to be safe."

The Jeremiah Program still needs a million dollars to move families into its campus next year.