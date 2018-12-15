Helping Single Mothers in Need

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
Students from Century High School and the Winona Rochester Student Association created tie blankets and sleeping bags for 21 children from the Jeremiah Program -- an organization that helps single mother.
Attendees donated items ranging from gift cards to toiletries, soaps and winter clothing.
One Winona State student says she is volunteering because it is personal for her.
"I was raised by a single parent myself and to show the community supports you," Rebecca Rose said. "Oftentimes, there's a lot of feeling that being a single parent isn't accepted and I think mothers that raise kids on their own are very brave.
The Jeremiah Program is accepting applications for more families on their website here.
