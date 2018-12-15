Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Helping Single Mothers in Need

Students from Century High School and Winona State University-Rochester spent the evening tying blankets for the Jeremiah Program.

Posted: Dec. 15, 2018 12:57 AM
Updated: Dec. 15, 2018 1:13 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Students from Century High School and the Winona Rochester Student Association created tie blankets and sleeping bags for 21 children from the Jeremiah Program -- an organization that helps single mother. 

Attendees donated items ranging from gift cards to toiletries, soaps and winter clothing. 

One Winona State student says she is volunteering because it is personal for her. 

"I was raised by a single parent myself and to show the community supports you," Rebecca Rose said. "Oftentimes, there's a lot of feeling that being a single parent isn't accepted and I think mothers that raise kids on their own are very brave. 

The Jeremiah Program is accepting applications for more families on their website here. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
Sunny skies, overnight fog, and above average temps on the way for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prep basketball highlights across Southern Minnesota

Image

Prep basketball highlights across North Iowa

Image

Prep basketball highlights across Southern Minnesota

Image

48 Hours Preview: Find Jodi

Image

Helping Single Mothers

Image

Local officer receives CIT Officer of the Year Award

Image

Students on public buses

Image

North Iowa Humane Society receives large donation

Image

Friday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

KIMT News at 6 "A" Block Dec. 14, 2018

Community Events