How A Retailer Cleans Up After Black Friday

JCPenney has to pick up after thousands of customers after a crazy Black Friday.

Posted: Nov. 24, 2018 12:12 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Mark Turany has worked in retail for about 30 years and every Black Friday is the same -- messy to pick up after. JCPenney at the Apache Mall is no different.

"There's probably 4 or 5,000 items that we will actually have to fold down and get back on their stacks decent," Turany said.

It's a hugely lengthy process for employees who have been on their feet all day. His crew will work all weekend to help recover the store.

"You run into a table and you'll find where they've been digging through a size, so there's 30 items torn up, it's on a corner or intersection, where people use it for a drop zone," Turany said.

He likens cleaning up after customers to fixing a messy home.

"There are some areas that look like a laundry basket," Turany said.

Dan Monahan is one customer who believes people need to learn to pick up after themselves.

"People should put more effort into putting the clothes back onto the shelves after they look at things because the store employees go through a lot of effort to make things look really nice," Monahan said.

He has one piece of advice for customers: be considerate.

"If you treat it with respect, then you make the shopping more pleasant for everyone else," Monahan said.

