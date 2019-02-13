Clear
Jackknifed Semis in Southeastern Minnesota

KIMT News 3 found countless mishaps, cars in ditches and jackknifed semis while out on the road in Southeastern Minnesota. Hear from one truck driver on why he is continuing to drive the treacherous roads.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 11:33 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 12:36 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Terry Ellis has been a truck driver for more than 20 years -- and today might have been one of his worst days ever behind the wheel of his big rig.

"It hasn't been good," Ellis said. "Just been terrible. Slippery conditions."

His company did not require him to drive -- but he isn't the only one having trouble.

"With the company I drive for, I'm not the only one having trouble," Ellis said. "There's other guys running behind."

Ellis still wanted to drive though to test his limits.

"Wanted to get as far as I could and hopefully...my point of thought is as I was looking at the radar and stuff, hopefully I'd run out of it and hopefully get to better conditions," Ellis said.

We came across at least four cars in a ditch, a snow plow hit by a truck and countless other mishaps. Law enforcement has been pulling drivers out of the snow from sunrise to sundown.

This veteran trucker has advice for fellow truckers when the weather turns bad.

"Don't let anybody tell you that you have to be a certain destination where you are rushing, rushing," Ellis said. "Drive where you are comfortable."

Despite the hazardous conditions, Ellis still has reasons for staying on the open road.

"Going to areas you've never been before, stuff like that," Ellis said.

