Is the track saved?

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

After months of campaigning, fundraising and advocacy, the people behind the Save the Track Movement have their wish.

The Park Board voted to re-pave the track with asphalt, which runners argue is bad for joints.

Tonight the Park Board made a unanimous vote to delay accepting a bid for re-paving to allow time to figure out the best next move for the track. Running advocates couldn't be more thrilled.

"We need to make sure we maintain it in the state that it's in," Mike Schmitt said. "And move forward with having it available for another 90 years and beyond. I'm happy the Board came forward and Parks and Rec was able to listen to us and everyone in this situation comes out happy."

They hope to have the track ready by Rochesterfest 2020.