Living in an interracial marriage

Pew Research reports 17 percent of newlyweds have a spouse of a different race or ethnicity. Blair Sharp is white and wrote about her marriage to her black husband Rodney in a blog post. She says while Rochester is diverse, her husband notices subtle signs of racism.

"When we go out to eat they always slide the check to her side or I think I mentioned too people automatically assume I like sports," King said. "I do love sports but without even knowing anything they'll start talking to me about oh did you watch this game? Or did you watch that game?"

