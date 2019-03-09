Celebrating female entrepreneurs on International Women's Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Women have made historic progress across all industries. But there are still some milestones business women still need to achieve.

12 percent of people on the 2019 Forbes World's Billionaires List are women. Zoey Jantsan is the Chair for the Women's Roundtable - a support group for entrepreneurial women in the Med City. She explains why today is the perfect occasion to celebrate women achieving milestones in the business world.

"International Women's Day specifically in the business aspect of it is just such a good way to empower women that are already going through tough transitions to be leaders and to be growing their businesses," Jantsan said. "To have a day to recognize that, it's definitely establishment to recognize and celebrate."

The Women's Roundtable meets the third Friday morning of each month to practice skills and discuss challenges they face in entrepreneurship.