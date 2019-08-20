Clear
Building religious tolerance

Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib are making history as the first two Muslim women in Congress. But their roles aren't coming without challenges - hear from religious leaders on how to build a better interfaith community.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 10:13 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

After President Donald Trump wrote a tweet saying he does not buy Representative Tlaib's tears, calling her an anti-semite, religious leaders are talking about ways people of different religious communities can unite under divisive rhetoric at the Rochester Art Center.

One man says embracing each other's differences is the key to coming together.

"I believe that is the strength of America is about our diversity, diversity of our faith traditions, that's what we need to focus on as a community so we can build a stronger society, more resilient against hate," Jayani Hussein, the Executive Director of CAIR-MN said.

The discussion featured people from Judaism, Islam and Christianity.

Article Comments

