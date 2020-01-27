Discussing the Intercultural Cities Initiative

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

It's a big deal that Rochester is working to become the first U.S. city to join the Council of Europe's Intercultural Cities Initiative.

To join the index, City Council must approve a lengthy questionnaire. Cross-cultural appreciation must be visible in schools, neighborhoods and public service.

Executive Director of the Diversity Council, Dee Sabol believes Rochester has the goods.

"One of the things that makes Rochester unique is we don't have ethnic enclaves, or enclaves by heritage or country of origin, we are blended together, interculturalism is doing just that, bringing every single voice into participation," Sabol said.

City Council is set to approve the questionnaire in February. After that, it wil be submitted to the Council of Europe for indexing which will take 6-8 weeks.