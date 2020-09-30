Professor explains institutional racism in our education system

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

"If not now, when?"

That's the title Professor Brian Lozenski chose for his sweeping presentation.

"Normal has produced chaos, and part of our understanding of equity is what has led to the chaos," Lozenski said. "What has led to the disruption?"

The first topic of the presentation is income inequality.

"The more money your parents make, we can predict with great accuracy - how well you will do among those metrics," Lozenski said.

He concludes standardized tests add to the disparities.

"We know that standardized tests are more highly correlated to parental income than they are to college success," Lozenski said.

Lozenski believes the imbalances are also found in school policing and discipline.

"We've got people as young as Kindergarten being put in handcuffs for things like subordination, for things like a fist fight in the hallways," Lozenski said.

He says criminalization is creating a distrust of law enforcement.

"If a student refuses to leave the classroom - that starts to get looked at as criminal-like behavior and more and more we're seeing officers intervene and things like that as opposed to working with teachers," Lozenski said.

Lozenski wants to help Minnesotans understand the depths of structural racism - and alternative paths.

"We're in such a rush to get back to normal but look what normal has produced," Lozenski said.

The discussion was hosted by the Rochester-Olmsted Youth Commission in partnership with the Rochester Community Education Citizens Council.