ROCHESTER, Minn. -
Some budding baseball players were batting indoors due to the weather. They are the 10UAAA team, a member of the Rochester Youth Baseball Association.
They practice outside at least two to three times a week but the spring snow has them stuck inside. One future Major League Baseball player says it's frustrating to play in a rec center during the spring.
"You don't get as much space as you would outside," Oliver Bertsch said. "I'm a catcher so it feels, it just feels better. I feel better when it's outside than I do inside."
Related Content
- Baseball team moves practice indoors
- Firefighters practice grain bin rescues
- Workshop on sensible salting practices
- Minnesota House votes to expand state's indoor vaping ban
- Former NIACC baseball player makes league all-star team
- How people practice faith when churches close
- NIACC baseball in Wisconsin?!
- Water park, hotel and indoor travel sports arena project possible for Clear Lake
- Best of 2017: Newman provided Knight moves again at state baseball
- IA HS Baseball Rankings (5/18)
Scroll for more content...