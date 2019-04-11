Clear
Baseball team moves practice indoors

The spring snow is making sports teams practice inside.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 12:16 AM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2019 12:23 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Some budding baseball players were batting indoors due to the weather. They are the 10UAAA team, a member of the Rochester Youth Baseball Association.

They practice outside at least two to three times a week but the spring snow has them stuck inside. One future Major League Baseball player says it's frustrating to play in a rec center during the spring.

"You don't get as much space as you would outside," Oliver Bertsch said. "I'm a catcher so it feels, it just feels better. I feel better when it's outside than I do inside."

Tracking our continuing winter storm.
Community Events