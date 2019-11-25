Ribbon cutting for entrepreneurship program

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Daliso Chitulangoma is a senior in high school and part of team "Social House."

It's a group of students that want to plan events that are for teens and created by teens. Their goal is to combine all of the high schools for more social occasions like "teen nights." He explains he and his classmates wanted to fill a gap for young people.

"The first question you are asked is what is a problem you have a lot," Chitulangoma said. "What is a common problem you have? That issue happened to be entertainment and not having enough to do in Rochester. That's why we started Social House."

Now - all year long he will have the opportunity to grow a dream.

The inaugural class will be 25 students all year round from all RPS high schools.