Improving relations between law enforcement and community

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Keith Bolinger - a patrol sergeant with the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office acknowledges law enforcement officers have to use varying levels of force in their jobs.

"Many times the deputy or an officer - we have to make a split-second decision based on the immediacy and severity of the threat to the deputy or threat of that officer," Sgt. Bolinger said.

Still - Bolinger recognizes members of law enforcement derive their authority from the public.

"They're not only the guardians but also the servants of the public," Sgt. Bolinger said.

Civilian Jesse Grems has ideas on improving police-community relations.

"Be out in the community more, get to know people in their neighborhood," Grems said.

Mayor Kim Norton is teaming up with Police Chief Jim Franklin to take some ideas from a booklet on the U.S. Conference of Mayors on police reform and racial justice.

"Can you use your funds differently to provide the kind of safety and safety net for the community?" Norton said. "That's what we'll be looking at - we'll look at the calls - audit the kind of calls we get. Are there different ways those calls can be approached? Maybe the police aren't the first person that should go to every call."

Ultimately - Norton and Bolinger agree - when law enforcement and civilians listen to each other - with both heart and mind - relationships can be repaired.

"Once you get to know us as individuals, I think that changes the dynamic of things too," Norton said.

Norton and Chief Franklin will consult this booklet - they plan on taking action in the next month or so.