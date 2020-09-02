OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. -

Olmsted County Commissioner Jim Bier thinks the intersection of U.S. 14 and County Road 104 needs a safe interchange. He thinks the Minnesota Department of Transportation dropped the ball when it didn't include such an interchange in its plans.

"That is not in their ten-year plan, not in their ten-year plan, Olmsted County, we would probably fund probably 40 percent of that, we can get the money, we are willing to bond for that," Bier said.

With so many accidents and fatalities - Bier wants action soon.

"School buses, semis, I don't know if we are waiting until we have a bunch more fatalities - but we've got to get something done there," Bier said.

Mike Dougherty with the Minnesota Department of Transportation says the state's goal is to provide an interim solution.

"They are talking about potentially a reduced conflict intersection which is where - if you want to go across - or go and make a left turn, you get across the highway into your own lane to the left to make a u-turn that's protected," Dougherty said.

Dougherty defends the idea.

"For a lot of people, those are new, those are a little scary, and different so there is some hesitancy to using those, but MN-DOT has found through its research, and as we continue to build more of those, they do reduce the number of crashes, the seriousness of the crashes," Dougherty said.

Bier acknowledges - improving Highway 14 will be tricky. But he believes the fight is worth it.

"These projects aren't cheap, I'm not saying they are cheap, but what's the price of human life?" Bier said.

Olmsted County is proposing an approximately 40 million dollar solution. Bier estimates the County will start construction next fall - but for sure - by 2022. Still - Bier says - getting the funding is the biggest obstacle.

