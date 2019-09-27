Impeachment 101

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

A few people in downtown Rochester told their thoughts on what they think impeachment is.

"So I don't know a whole lot about it," Alanna Vossen said. "I know that impeachment is brought about to get a President and elected official out of office."

Jennifer says something different.

"I think impeachment from what I gather is somebody who lies or they don't fulfill what they say or they do something they are not supposed to do?"

But Chad Israelson, a History instructor at Rochester Community and Technical College says there's more to it.

"There's a lot more to it than that, of course, if it was when our President lies, then every single President would be impeached," Israelson said. "Impeachment is the charging of the President with wrongdoing and impeachment can lead to removal but it doesn't necessarily."

Two Presidents were impeached: Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. But is President Donald Trump one of our most divisive commander-in-chiefs? Chad Israelson says not necessarily.

"Andrew Johnson's relationship with Congress, not dissimilar from Donald Trump's," Israelson said. "And their personalities are actually relatively similar as well. I wouldn't say this is incredibly unique."

Residents are still divided on whether or not Trump deserves this.

"The thing is with Nancy Pelosi she is trying to do anything she can do to try and get our President impeached which I don't think is fair," Jennifer said.

But Vossen disagrees.

"I could see it happening," Vossen said. "He has divided the country in such a weird way."