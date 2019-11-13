ROCHESTER, Minn. -

From Congress to the streets of Rochester, how many of us are following the impeachment hearings.

"I haven't been keeping up with it, but I watch the Comedy Central and the Daily Show," Antewan Webber said.

Dorothy Barmann doesn't keep up at all.

"I don't listen anymore because you know it's all BS."

Kristian Edwards keeps up minimally.

"A little bit, just on the little updates that pop up on my phone."

Since we are surveying the public, we wondered whether President Trump is deserving of impeachment.

"It's just phony stuff to get him out of office," Barmann said. "He's a disruptor and we needed him."

Edwards disagrees.

"Anybody who's ever fact checked him on anything, he just insulted them and it went away, it didn't just happen, I'm surprised he made it this far for real."

Mike has a more neutral view.

"People are going after him and people have been talking about that for a long time over this issue or that issue, in general, most of the time it's not worthy of impeachment.

Finally we pose the question: What are we learning in this period of polarized politics?

"He's looking at the long picture, when he gets through, we'll be better off than we were and we need him desperately," Barmann said.

"We need to stop dividing right now and come together as a nation," Webber said.