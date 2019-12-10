ROCHESTER, Minn. -
North Iowa Area Community College instructor Bennett Smith took time today to explain what Americans can expect after a tulmutuous day in Washington.
"There will be a vote in the House Judiciary Committee regarding those two articles that will probably come on Thursday, once it's voted out of committee, it goes to the Full House where they'll conduct floor debate on the whole House regarding those two articles," Smith said.
The House Judiciary Committee will meet later this week.
- Understanding impeachment
- Impeachment 101
- Following the impeachment hearings
