Clear

How Rochester is responding to immigration sweeps

Nationwide raids targeting illegal immigrants are set to begin this weekend but the Rochester Police Department says they are not taking part. But not everyone feels this is the right move.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 12:48 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Rocky Papenfus is a proud war veteran who waves his American flag high. He isn't happy Rochester Police won't be coordinating with federal authorities on deportation raids. 

"I don't believe the Rochester Police should be able to pick and choose which laws they will uphold and which laws they won't enforce," Papenfus said. "A law's a law and it should be enforced." 

Papenfus says - the only way to stay in this country should be to do so legally. 

"What I do know is if you come to this country illegally, you're a criminal," Papenfus said. "What's to say you're not going to keep on being a criminal?" 

But Miriam Goodson - an immigrant from Mexico - who became a U.S. citizen says RPD is making the right call and a humane one. 

"Put a face on the people that they think don't have any rights as human beings," Goodson said. 

The idea of ICE raids separating families sickens her. 

"The number one reason we are here is family," Goodson said. "Family keeps us together. We'll do everything, it comes to the values we share and we cherish." 

Two different views on the enforcement of immigration laws. 

"If you want to break the law and come in here illegally and possibly keep on being a criminal, just stay home," Papenfus said. 

Goodson disagrees. 

"That doesn't mean it's a criminal matter," Goodson said. "It is just a civil concern that we need to be working togehter to keep us safe." 

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office also sent out a statement saying law enforcement deputies do not engage in Federal Immigration Violation Enforcement. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Heat and humidity back for the next week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fishy phone calls

Image

New development plan passes another hurdle in Clear Lake

Image

Fishy phone calls in Stewartville

Image

Democrats concerned about high court ruling

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/11

Image

How Rochester is responding to immigration sweeps

Image

Fire Department Not Disbanding

Image

Students showcase stem projects

Image

Dog days spell windfall for Clear Lake

Image

Minnesota expanding scholarship program

Community Events