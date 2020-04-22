President wants to suspend immigration, community reacts

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Kim Sin is one refugee from Cambodia who believes an executive order banning immigration isn't productive to fighting coronavirus. He believes the best ways to fight the disease are by extending the stay-at-home order and listening to healthcare experts. He also believes suspending immigration won't help the economy.

"We contribute so much to this economy, this is the reason why we are the number one nation when it comes to economy, when he is banning, putting restriction, and limit immigrants from coming here, he's going to really hurt our economy," Sin said.

Sin came to the United States from Cambodia in 1983.