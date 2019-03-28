Fighting for immigrant rights

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Communities United for Rochester Empowerment is aiming to help hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants. One of the members, Abel Garcia says this battle is personal for him.

"We are humans, so I think we have the same rights not because someone has those documents or not but still, they are humans," Garcia said.

Garcia came to the United States from Mexico more than 20 years ago. This business owner knows first-hand how difficult it is to build a life here - which is why he is paying it forward by helping undocumented immigrants get their drivers licenses.

"They need to go to work," Garcia said. "They need to bring the kids to the school. That's really important."

For Garcia - the hardships of starting from scratch as an immigrant still resonate with him.

"I had a lot of family here that had the same problems - DACA, no documents," Garcia said. "That's what I see. These things I live every single day."

Dee Sabol - the Executive Director of the Diversity Council sympathized with those coming to America - saying it's nearly impossible to find a solution that pleases everyone.

"It's incredibly important we have immigration laws and we govern who comes through what process," Sabol said. "What's easy to overlook is unimaginable and unnavegable that situation currently is."

While immigration is a point of contention in politics, Sabol says there's a middle ground that can be agreed upon.

"There are rational ways to deal with border issues and ways to think about how we address the real issues - the issues of not having criminals enter the United States or criminal backgrounds."

As the country continues plugging away at finding the right answers to this national debate - Garcia and other community members work togehter to help others attain their dreams.

"They don't come here for fun," Garcia said. "They come here for good benefits, for the American Dream."

There will be a floor vote at the State Capitol in April to help determine if undocumented immigrants can get their drivers licenses.