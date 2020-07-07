International students may need to leave U.S. if schools offer only online courses

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

As of now, schools in Rochester like the University of Minnesota Rochester is planning to welcome students back for the fall. But more and more universities like Harvard and Princeton are transitioning to more online learning because of coronavirus concerns.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement - or ICE - students who have F-1 or M-1 visas cannot remain in the country for school if they take a full course load online. They must take an in-person class to stay in the U.S. One incoming sophomore at the University of Minnesota is outraged.

"Sending them back home and having them online only doesn't take into effect the negative impacts it can have on them and their studies such as time zones, financial aid, electricity, internet, all of these different variables that will impact these students," Muntaas Farah said.

According to the Migration Policy Institute, the United States is the first choice country for international students to study in.