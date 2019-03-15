Flooding hitting Pine Island

PINE ISLAND, Minn. -

At a glance, it might not look dangerous. But a flooded yard can spell big trouble and homeowner Tyler Knutson knows it.

"So what I'm having is water pulling up over here and going down in the basement, so it's not a good deal," Knutson said.

And all this water is going to run into money.

"A couple grand in damage I would say," Knutson said. "You got the sheetrock that's molding and stuff like that. And a carpet that's gonna have to be tore up."

It will also take time and lots of energy.

"It was getting close to my furnace so I was concerned about that but basically I just got a better pump and got it working so we're handling it right now," Knutson said.

Knutson has historic perspective on this mess.

"I know the last 3 owners of this house and they said that it has never gotten this bad before," Knutson said.

As the water rises, Knutson searches for comfort in the knowledge he's done all he can do.

"At this point, what do you do? I mean, I've done everything I did, I sandbagged around the door. I'm trying to pump it out, just wait it out I guess."

The Dodge County Sheriff will continue to update if flash flooding gets bad. KIMT News 3 will be staying up to date on any potential weather warnings in the area.