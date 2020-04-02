IBM helps in fight against COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Two men at IBM Rochester played a part in building, designing and delivering the IBM Summit Supercomputer. It can simulate how various drugs would interact with the virus, which helps determine the drugs that could fight COVID-19.

There are countless possibilities for a cure - but the computer narrowed it down to 77.

"This computer is uniquely suited to helping find the cure, like Andy said, it's really designed to doing math-intensive calculations," Ryan Paske, a senior technical staff member for IBM said.

Andrew Schram with IBM also believes there is hope to beating COVID-19.

"I'm very hopeful we may be able to do things this year that ten years ago were not possible," Schram said. "So I think there's great hope."

This supercomputer runs 150 times faster than earlier IBM supercomputers. The computer is currently at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.