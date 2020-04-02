Clear
IBM helps in fight against COVID-19

Computers make our lives so much easier in so many ways - but it could also have the power to find a cure for COVID-19.

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 10:52 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Two men at IBM Rochester played a part in building, designing and delivering the IBM Summit Supercomputer. It can simulate how various drugs would interact with the virus, which helps determine the drugs that could fight COVID-19. 

There are countless possibilities for a cure - but the computer narrowed it down to 77. 

"This computer is uniquely suited to helping find the cure, like Andy said, it's really designed to doing math-intensive calculations," Ryan Paske, a senior technical staff member for IBM said. 

Andrew Schram with IBM also believes there is hope to beating COVID-19. 

"I'm very hopeful we may be able to do things this year that ten years ago were not possible," Schram said.  "So I think there's great hope."

This supercomputer runs 150 times faster than earlier IBM supercomputers. The computer is currently at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. 

