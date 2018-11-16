Clear
Teacher Receives Grant to Get Lego Kits

A teacher at Bonner Elementary got a grant from IBM to help her students learn STEM concepts.

Paige Brandt is a second-grade teacher at Bonner Elementary in Stewartville. She received a grant from IBM to help her students learn more about Science, Technology, Engineering and Math principles by using We-Do Lego Kits.

The kits include coding software that will introduce students to engineering concepts.

"I like the lego kits because within the software that they use for these, the students are able to take pictures of their design and explain their thinking and also go back and investigate any problems they may encounter in order to fix it in order to get their lego creation to work," Brandt said.

Her grant means a lot since 94 percent of teachers have had to spend their own money on school supplies, according to a federal Department of Education survey.

