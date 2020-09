ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Due to their efforts, the IBM CEO is awarding a 15-member team - the Volunteer Excellence Award. This means Technovation Minnesota will get a $10,000 grant from IBM which will expand volunteers' efforts.

"It really helps girls between the ages of 10 and 18 develop their confidence and their skills," Patty Clancy, a volunteer said.

In 2019 - IBM colleagues put in more than a million hours of community service around the world.