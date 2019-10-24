iPhone users will be able to report speed traps on Google Maps

MASON CITY, Iowa - iPhone users who use Google Maps will soon be able to report traffic, construction, and police speed traps on the popular app.

Waze users on both platforms have been able to do this for a while and Android fans have been able to do this with Google Maps as well.

Some law enforcement agencies have been speaking out against the new feature, mainly the New York Police Department. Closer to home, Sheriff Kevin Pals of Cerro Gordo County says he doesn't mind the feature. He also went on to say that if it forces drivers to slow down if they see a speed trap on a map, that's a good thing.

People around Mason City had mixed opinions when it comes to the features.

Jodie Nugent said, "I think it helps though. If I am speeding a little, I can slow down because I know there's a cop up there."

Sharon Kelly worries about the app being misused, she said, "I don't really worry about those kind of things, because I follow the law generally."