Groundbreaking for new Hyatt House

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The new Hyatt House will be located at the site of the American Legion Post. The Legion said its goodbyes to their downtown home of more than 30 years. One way they will leave an imprint is the flag that flew above the Legion which was given as a gift to the Hyatt House.

Those at the ceremony say this is bittersweet.

"It's been a good place right here," Lawrence Meyer said. "And hopefully we'll have a good place at the new place."

"There's a little sadness I think today but also some excitement about new beginnings," Mayor Kim Norton said.

The new Hyatt House is expected to open in the next 12-15 months.