Humans of John Marshall

You might love the popular photoblog "Humans of New York," with its in-depth street portraits and interviews. Now the same concept is being executed in the Med City.

Posted: May. 18, 2019 4:07 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

John Marshall High School students collaborated with storytelling non-profit, "Humans of Minneapolis" in a photography exhibit showcasing the diversity of John Marshall students. Students worked with Stephanie Glaros, a photographer, to take photos of student subjects.

The exhibit includes 30 large-scale photographs and a caption of a student's story. Glaros explains what she hopes people take away from the photographs.

"We really share more in common as people than we often realize," Glaros said. "I think we tend to think there's a lot of stuff that divides us, but in the end I think it's the stuff that we share in common that's much more powerful."

The exhibit will be showcased at the Rochester Art Center until the end of May.

Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
