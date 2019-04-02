Woman recovering from stroke tells her story

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

One thing we all share as people? Trying to make our way in a world that isn't always kind or understanding.

That's what the Rochester community was doing - sharing their experiences on what it means to be human. Sar Biorn suffered a stroke at 34 and the effects for her were devastating.

"What affected me the most was my ability to not speak," Biorn said.

Vocalizing her recovery process has been therapeutic for this woman of wisdom.

"I hope that my story gives others the ambition and the hope to get through whatever they need to get through," Biorn said.

Kimberly Edson helped coordinate the Human Library and says conversations in these kinds of settings are how people can foster empathy with each other.

"Once you walk a mile in another person's shoes, it's much easier to understand a little bit about where they are coming from," Edson said.

Biorn has mostly recovered from her stroke but is working with a massage therapist on using her right hand again.