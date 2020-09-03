How do we fight misinformation?

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

When you talk to people in downtown Rochester, they have trouble deciding what information to trust.

"What's really alarming is both sides of the political divide - see evidence of disinformation," Brandon Heckman said.

Bud Finstad doesn't believe most of what's presented.

"I don't believe most of what anybody says about this pandemic, I think that was created by China - I think it's a virus they were thinking about using for population control," Finstad said.

Political expert Rayce Hardy says misinformation has become an epidemic.

"We've seen it all more and more and more of it happening in the past couple of years - there's an intent to misinform people - to cause confusion - it appears - or just to get people believing something that is just completely false," Hardy said.

Hardy says - the emergence of social media has made information instantaneous. With every tweet, Facebook and Instagram post, people receive all kinds of information 24 hours a day, getting themselves into a filter bubble.

"They're unable to sometimes to distinguish on what's true and what's not true," Hardy said. "If you are using the same sources over and over again, there's a likelihood you're going to get caught in a filter bubble and you're not going to be able to filter out."

Hardy believes we all need to use a sharp lens to decide what we consume.

"We need to be a critic - but we need to be a loving critic - we need to be critical of our institutions, our leaders, our sources, but we need to do so in hopes of making them better," Hardy said.

Hardy insists - safeguarding our democracy is urgent in an election year.

"We get our one chance with popular sovereignity, with our chance to vote," Hardy said.

One fact-checking technique is verifying the website. If it's a dot-com, there might be an ulterior motive. Find that same information on a .org, .edu or .gov. Hardy says it's trustworthy information - if it can be verified from three sources.