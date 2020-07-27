How can we improve our social connectedness?

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Loneliness - the subject of many a song, meme and emoji can also be a vice on one's heart, squeezing to create constant pain. Isolation is a serious problem during the pandemic. In Olmsted County - the United Way says - rates of social connectedness are declining.

"It kind of sucks honestly not being able to go around to people and just talking to people I'm around and all that sorts," Nicholas Wilson said.

Ben Clarkson agrees.

"We've been really trying to lean into virtual social gatherings but it's difficult, you know it's not the same," Clarkson said.

Emily Johnston is with United Way.

"Our mental and emotional health is really impacted when we don't have strong social ties or when our social connections are disrupted," Johnston said.

Johnston wants Minnesotans to get creative to maintain our relationships.

"A study from Harvard showed men who had relationships in their 50s were thriving in their 80s and really concluded that social connections were an important part of good health and long life," Johnston said.

