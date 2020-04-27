How businesses have adapted since pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

According to Gallup, 62 percent of Americans have worked from home during the crisis - a number that's doubled since mid-March. The owner of Healing Rhythms Music Therapy says her employees have offered their services virtually - something they didn't do before the outbreak.

"Obviously we're not traveling so now we have a lot less travel time and costs that way but I also think it really makes us be intentional about our communication with not only just each other as colleagues and who we are working with but also clients and the other stakeholders," Christina Wood, the owner, said.

Gallup also reports 3 in 5 workers would prefer to work remotely even post-pandemic.