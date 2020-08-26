How are restaurants faring?

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

At Forager Brewery, lead server Jack Lester says business is "ok" - the restaurant is not making as much as it usually would in the summer - but it's surviving.

Lester didn't know the exact revenue the restaurant is making so far - but says the brewery is fortunate to have an outdoor patio.

That way - Forager executes social distancing and CDC guidelines. Currently - Forager isn't seating people inside. Numbers-wise he admits business could always be better.

"The bartenders, yeah, we were making all the drinks and stuff for outside," Lester said. "But you know, we really live for that interaction with our customer base as well. We miss them and we are excited to have them back."

Forager will open again indoors on Sept. 8. To keep businesses afloat, Forager is making deliveries on Friday evenings and creating meal prep kits.