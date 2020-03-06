Clear
Coronavirus impacts churches

The impact of coronavirus is being felt all over the world - including in our own communities. In particular - people in churches might notice some changes in how they worship.

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 10:48 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

The Diocese of Winona-Rochester just announced parishioners should stop shaking and holding hands during mass. Churches also won't distribute the precious blood - or wine - in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus. 

Marjorie Schiesher does miss that part of worship. 

"It's such a part of our worship service to be connected to the other people, strangers or old friends," Schiesher said. 

Sister Mary Eliot Crowley of Assisi Heights says friendliness remains in the Church. 

"When we do have that part of the mass, liturgy, we do still turn to one another, wave or somehow make a gesture, sometimes it's a "namaste" greeting," Crowley said. 

Assisi Heights suspended the use of the blood of Christ at the end of December since the sisters can be susceptible to illness. 

"We just didn't want to take any chances. We usually do this in the wintertime for influenza or spreading of colds here at Assisi Heights," Sister Mary Eliot said. 

Sister Mary Eliot says faith goes beyond tradition. 

"Our faith has to go deeper than the consecrated bread or the consecrated cup," Crowley said. 

The Diocese wants to remind parishioners to use good hygeine by washing their hands before mass and using hand sanitizer. 

