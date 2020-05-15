COVID-19 transmission at party

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

17 people who tested positive for coronavirus are all being traced to one party in Rochester. These individuals brought the virus to other households and workplaces but thankfully no further transmission occured.

Commissioner Mark Thein wrote a Facebook post talking about the importance of social distancing. One county commissioner tells KIMT News 3 anonymously that Thein should have stayed tight-lipped about the party due to HIPPAA violations, but Commissioner Thein tells KIMT he didn't violate any rules since he didn't touch on the specifics of the party.

Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden gives her point of view.

"Commissioner Thein has really been trying to engage in public debates that I see his Facebook post and other things about how do we be responsible as individuals in this pandemic?" Kiscaden said. "I think Commissioner Thein with all good intentions thought this was an example of how an individual's behavior had an impact on 17 of his closest associates."

Health officials say the quick work of contact tracers helped identify the outbreak and stop the spread.