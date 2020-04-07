Hotels working to help healthcare workers

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Hotels like the Broadway Plaza Hotel are reducing their rates so people like healthcare workers can rent rooms for the cheapest price possible.

The hotel has slashed their rates to help residents. Since the pandemic started, Broadway Plaza has seen guest dynamics change. Typically Mayo Clinic patients book rooms - but now they've seen more people on the frontlines booking.

"I know I'm in the hotel industry to make money, but this is also not that time, the time will come where we're able to do that, this is the time now to try to ease that financial burden that can be on people," Scott Eggert, the General Manager said.

If you want a 20 percent discount, enter the promo code: "bphelps," on their website.

The Aspen Suites Hotel also tells KIMT News 3 it is offering discounts to Mayo Clinic employees on the frontlines.