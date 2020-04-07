Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Hotels working to help healthcare workers

KIMT News 3 first told you Rochester city leaders are asking hotels to suspend policies preventing residents from renting rooms - for fear of illegal activities taking place. Hotels now are responding.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 11:18 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Hotels like the Broadway Plaza Hotel are reducing their rates so people like healthcare workers can rent rooms for the cheapest price possible. 

The hotel has slashed their rates to help residents. Since the pandemic started, Broadway Plaza has seen guest dynamics change. Typically Mayo Clinic patients book rooms - but now they've seen more people on the frontlines booking. 

"I know I'm in the hotel industry to make money, but this is also not that time, the time will come where we're able to do that, this is the time now to try to ease that financial burden that can be on people," Scott Eggert, the General Manager said. 

If you want a 20 percent discount, enter the promo code: "bphelps," on their website

The Aspen Suites Hotel also tells KIMT News 3 it is offering discounts to Mayo Clinic employees on the frontlines. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Showers possible on Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Keeping EMS and Firefighters apart during the pandemic

Image

Virtual 5K

Image

Minnesota leads the way for takeout food

Image

Mason City YMCA hosts virtual 5k

Image

Sharing Music During the Pandemic

Image

Make Your Own Disinfectant

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/7

Image

Grocery store safety measures

Image

Dr. Brian McDonough talks about Covid-19 anxiety

Image

Two businesses closing due to COVID-19

Community Events