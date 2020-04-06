Clear
City of Rochester asking hotels to change their policies and allow residents to book rooms

Coronavirus is forcing some who travel a lot or work in the medical field to make tough decisions: quarantining themselves apart from their loved ones. But people who want to book a room in Rochester might face obstacles.

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 10:54 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

There's a longstanding policy with several hotels in Rochester: they typically won't let people stay in rooms if they have a local address. 

But that's a problem during the COVID-19 pandemic as more people quarantine and live apart from their families. During the Council meeting, Councilmember Michael Wojcik urged councilors to request hotels adjust their policies and allow Med City residents to book a room. 

"One that got me to act was somebody who given her health is susceptible to COVID-19," Wojcik said. "It's very important to keep her healthy, her son was coming back from a hotspot, she was trying to get him a hotel room for a couple of weeks as he was coming back and was told by a local hotel no." 

Some hotels like the Kahler Grand Hotel and Fairfield Inn and Suites will allow residents to stay there. KIMT News 3 talked to a Comfort Inn and Suites who will not book to residents that live within a 20-mile radius. Some hotels choose to not rent to people with a local address in hopes of avoiding criminal activity or drug transactions. 

Tonight - city government did put out a press release asking hotels to adjust their policies. 

