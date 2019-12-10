Baking for hospice patients

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Almond bark, cherry bars and some deliciously decorated pretzel rods.

It's like walking into a holiday-themed Willy Wonka Wonderland - with a good cause and to give back to those who need it.

"Our patients are hospice patients, so they are at the end of their life, their families, it's the last thing on their mind is to be baking Christmas cookies, so we do that for them," Kathy Dale, a Mayo Clinic hospice volunteer said.

It's chocolate and icing laced with a lot of generosity.

"It is kindness," Dale said. "I think one of the things hospice volunteers do, they give of themselves, this is a little piece of something they can do to make the load a little lighter," Dale said.

It's cold outside - but there's a lot of warm-heartedness to share.