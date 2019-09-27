Storm damage in Stewartville farm and arena

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. -

Shelly Long runs Long Awaited Acres - an equestrian facility. There's nothing left: the building is completely destroyed.

Pam Whitfield is an instructor and started this Gofundme page to help Long. Whitfield was astounded by all the destruction.

"When we left after the riding lesson that night, we knew winds were coming through in a storm, we had no idea it would take the roof off the barn and also just decimate the indoor arena and make it impossible for us to operate as a facility," Whitfield said.

Ella Gnagey and Gwyn Banks are students at the farm. Their riding sanctuary is gone and they are devastated.

"I woke up and my mom told me," Banks said. "I had one drip of tear go down, I knew that it would be okay and that it will all work out," Banks said.

Now it's time to focus on cleaning up, picking up the pieces and moving forward.

"Insurance is not going to cover things, there are so many things that have been damaged or lost, in the meantime we have to find homes for these horses, we have to feed them through the winter, we have to create a structure where we can store her machinery and equipment while she rebuilds her building," Whitfield said.