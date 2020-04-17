Getting more protective gear for plant workers

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

United Food & Commercial Workers Local 9 wants Hormel workers to get more masks since they can't social distance effectively in the plant. They have homemade masks but aren't getting N95s.

"They work so tightly, close to everybody and the plant, we're trying to protect them people and they are nervous, you know, quite honestly you need food on your table so there's a bunch of these plants that go down throughout the country, we could have a serious problem on our hands," Tim Schaefer, the secretary of Local 9 said.

Schaefer tells KIMT News 3 Hormel Foods is doing everything it can to make things as safe as possible but cites other meat plants as examples of why it's important to get all the protective gear they need.