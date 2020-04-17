Clear
Getting more protective gear for plant workers

The union representing Hormel Foods workers is calling on the state of Minnesota to change employees' classification from "essential workers" to "first responders" - all to get the personal protective equipment they need for their jobs.

Posted: Apr 17, 2020 11:01 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

United Food & Commercial Workers Local 9 wants Hormel workers to get more masks since they can't social distance effectively in the plant. They have homemade masks but aren't getting N95s. 

"They work so tightly, close to everybody and the plant, we're trying to protect them people and they are nervous, you know, quite honestly you need food on your table so there's a bunch of these plants that go down throughout the country, we could have a serious problem on our hands," Tim Schaefer, the secretary of Local 9 said. 

Schaefer tells KIMT News 3 Hormel Foods is doing everything it can to make things as safe as possible but cites other meat plants as examples of why it's important to get all the protective gear they need.  

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2071

Reported Deaths: 111
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin80661
Ramsey1789
Olmsted1742
Dakota1105
Washington923
Anoka831
Winona568
St. Louis457
Clay442
Martin394
Carlton320
Freeborn280
Mower250
Blue Earth230
Scott231
Wright231
Le Sueur220
Goodhue180
Crow Wing170
Dodge170
Stearns140
Carver140
Sherburne120
Nobles120
Fillmore100
Steele90
Pine90
Wabasha80
Nicollet72
Wilkin72
Brown71
Chisago71
Lyon60
Cottonwood60
Rice61
Beltrami50
Isanti40
Benton40
Cass40
Otter Tail40
Faribault40
Watonwan40
Renville30
Rock30
Yellow Medicine30
Waseca30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Todd20
Polk20
Itasca20
Lincoln20
McLeod20
Traverse20
Murray20
Norman20
Kandiyohi20
Becker10
Big Stone10
Douglas10
Houston10
Red Lake10
Jackson10
Koochiching10
Aitkin10
Lac qui Parle10
Swift10
Redwood10
Mahnomen10
Pipestone10
Sibley10
Mille Lacs10
Roseau10
Unassigned00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2332

Reported Deaths: 64
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn30422
Polk27710
Johnson2463
Louisa1691
Muscatine1632
Scott1553
Black Hawk1381
Tama1215
Washington1095
Marshall750
Dallas440
Dubuque401
Clinton390
Jasper280
Allamakee273
Henry261
Woodbury250
Cedar230
Bremer230
Benton211
Pottawattamie181
Warren170
Story170
Cerro Gordo140
Jones130
Harrison120
Shelby90
Iowa80
Van Buren80
Buchanan80
Des Moines80
Sioux70
Mahaska70
Clayton71
Poweshiek71
Monona60
Crawford61
Wapello60
Plymouth60
Fayette60
Winneshiek50
Lyon50
Jackson40
Jefferson40
Boone40
Madison31
Lee30
Marion30
Page30
Guthrie30
Hancock30
Mills20
Mitchell20
Osceola20
Hamilton20
Appanoose21
Buena Vista20
Chickasaw20
Clarke20
Clay20
Delaware20
Winnebago20
Grundy20
Webster20
Howard20
Keokuk20
Worth10
Union10
Wright10
Unassigned10
Taylor10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Hardin10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Montgomery10
Audubon10
