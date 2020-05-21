Hopes and fears for the food industry

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Samuel Hastings is a chef at the Old Mill restaurant in Austin. The pandemic inspired him to get creative with making money and pursuing his passion: food.

"It's just trying to keep the mind active, I'm not working as much as I would," Hastings said. "And it's just to keep mobile, keep moving in the restaurant industry and stay passionate with it."

These are tough times for restaurant workers. Katie Tillotson is a waitress at Canadian Honker but hasn't been working for 2 months.

"At first it was really nerve-racking," Tillotson said. "I wasn't sure I was going to make ends meet. This was my livelihood. Believe it or not, a part of my purpose, it wasn't fulfilling for me."

Tillotson is anxious about the future.

"It will change the nature of service, at least for a while," Tillotson said. "We're afraid that people won't come, that restaurants won't return back to the way that they used to be."

Hastings encourages people to use this time to create something new.

"Anything you are passionate it, dry spices, sauces, anything," Hastings said. "Pasta sauce, anything, dried pasta, bread. I know there's a lot of markets for that."

Good hospitality requires a positive attitude. It's hard to maintain in grim times. But they are optimistic to come out the other side.

"There's a lot of hope, restaurants help make the world go round," Tillotson said.

City leaders in Rochester are considering several options for outdoor seating options like closing down streets or parking areas to make space for outdoor seating. A decision will likely come next week.