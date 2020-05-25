Honoring our veterans during a pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

At Oakwood Cemetery, families made the trek to lie flowers, leave American flags and pay their respects to veterans.

That's what Betty Lobland, her husband and grandchildren did: They visited the cemetery to honor her father, Harold Horner who was a veteran in World War II.

"If you wanted to talk about war hero, Harold was one," Jerry Lobland said. "Although you wouldn't know that, talking to him. He was quite a guy."

James Klingsporn also paid tribute to family members who were veterans.

"I have decorated the cemetery here," Klingsporn said. "I put a flag in there for my brother and the flowers and whatever to pay respect to the veterans."

Gene Enos is a captain with the Civil AIr Patrol who believes there are lessons we must learn from those who served.

"The veterans that I know, they are tough, they have done the call for duty when a lot of us haven't," Enos said.

This holiday is all about honoring those who sacrificed everything. Betty believes as we sacrifice just a little to stop the spread of a disease - we should keep the memory of those who served and sacrificed close.

"I feel that he was so young, when he went that I just, it boggles my mind that those young men could go over and do what they did," Lobland said.

There are more than 98,000 people who have died from the coronavirus - that's more than the numbers of troops killed in the Korean and Vietnam wars combined.