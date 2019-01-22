Clear
Honoring the Memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Community members in Albert Lea are paying tribute to Dr. King's life and legacy by telling stories of young immigration.

Posted: Jan. 21, 2019 11:58 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's messages of diversity and inclusion still resonates today for Yudith Balbuena -- one Dreamer in Albert Lea.

"It's very important to keep fighting for DACA because a lot of us don't have a choice coming here, we were brought here at a very young age," Balbuena said.

Balbuena believes Dr. King's messages of inclusion still matters.

"Martin Luther King, you know, spoke up about you know, everyone's rights," Balbuena said. "I think we should also speak up and let our thoughts be known."

Sara Karki is an immigration attorney who debunked any myths people might have about immigration, saying she sees the struggles some endure.

"We have DREAMers who have DACA that are still waiting for a path to citizenship and we have people whose human dignity is not being respected," Karki said.

Karki believes the country should do a better job of showing compassion to people from all walks of life.

"It's also really important to remember that we're talking about people who are humans and to keep that in mind of all of these discussions," Karki said.

