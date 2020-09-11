Honoring those who serve at prayer ceremony in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. -

At the First Responders Appreciation Event, residents reflected on 9/11 and how the events of that day impact the people who care for us. The Mower County Sheriff joined in on the prayer.

"This is a great way to say we're with you, that as they're with the community every day as they suit up and prepare for and don't know what they're going into and often going out into places, helping strangers," Dan Mueller, the organizer, said.

The prayer took place at Bandshell Community Park.